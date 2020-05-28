Virus deaths edge up in Louisiana, hospital cases dropping

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Deaths related to the disease caused by the new coronavirus rose to 2,635 in Louisiana, according to figures released Thursday by the state health department.

It was an increase of 18 over the previous day.

The state reported 38,802 cases, a one-day increase of more than 300, as testing continues.

Hospitalizations continue to fall, dropping to 761 on Thursday. Declining hospitalizations are a factor in pending decisions on whether to further ease business and public gathering restrictions that have devastated the economy.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 23,853 people filed new unemployment claims in Louisiana last week.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

