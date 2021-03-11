Virginia sorting through fine print on new stimulus bill

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — State officials are reading the fine print of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill and plan to meet next week with legislative leaders to start talks about how the state’s portion of the aid would be best spent, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration said Thursday.
Virginia is expecting about $6.8 billion in state and local allocations on top of other grant funding in the bill, Secretary of Finance Aubrey Lane said. He said $3.8 billion of that will go to the state government and the rest directly to local governments.