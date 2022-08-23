Virginia site taken off EPA's Superfund list after cleanup

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — A site in central Virginia that used to house a business that dismantled batteries is being removed from the federal list of Superfund sites, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced on Tuesday.

Between the early 1970s and 1985, the C&R Battery Company Inc. site in Chesterfield County was home to work that involved breaking down large batteries to recover lead and lead oxide, EPA said in a news release. Battery acid was drained into on-site ponds, contaminating the soil, sediment and surface water.