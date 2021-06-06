Virginia restaurant responds to reports of spiked drinks

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Management at a Virginia restaurant being investigated for reports that customers were drugged says it is taking extra precautions to ensure a safe experience at the restaurant.

Police said Thursday that there had been “multiple complaints and social media reports” of people being affected by something put in their drinks that caused “cognitive impairment” during their visit to Centro Taco Bar in Blacksburg. No evidence has been found to substantiate the drugging, but police said there is an ongoing investigation involving town police, the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority and the state Department of Forensic Science.