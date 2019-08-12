Virginia brewery to add hard cider production

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia craft beer brewer is getting into the hard apple cider business with the state's help.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday that Apocalypse Ale Works in Bedford County is spending $300,000 to build Legacy Cider. News outlets report the new cidery will be attached to Apocalypse Ale Works' existing production facility. Legacy Cider and Apocalypse owner Doug John says the current business climate is perfect for expansion, adding that the state's climate also is perfect for apples.

Northam approved a $12,000 grant through the state's Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund. The new cidery plans to create up to eight new jobs and rely solely on Virginia apples. It's expected to purchase about 12,150 bushels of Virginia-grown apples over the next three years.