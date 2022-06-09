Virginia General Assembly abandons Commanders stadium bill

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia General Assembly is abandoning for the year legislation intended to lure the Washington Commanders to the state, a top lawmaker said Thursday.
Democratic Virginia Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw said in a brief interview that there were too many issues to be resolved and controversies surrounding the NFL team for the legislation to proceed. It could be reintroduced next year, said Saslaw, who has championed the stadium and sponsored one version of the legislation.