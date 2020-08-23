Virginia Beach sports center headed for fall opening

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A $68 million sports center is set to open in the fall in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Nancy Helman, the director of the city’s sports marketing, told The Virginian-Pilot that the project remains on time and on budget. Helman says the first major events are scheduled for the first week in December.

The city’s sports marketing team is working with event organizers to craft plans for opening amid the coronavirus pandemic. Some of the precautions could include social distancing efforts, limiting the number of participants and spectators and selling tickets online only, Helman said.

“The priority is the safety of the athletes coming into the building and the citizens of Virginia Beach,” Helman said.

Like everything else these days, flexibility is key. That could mean postponing some tournaments until next year.

The Virginia Beach Sports Center is an indoor facility with 12 basketball courts that are convertible to 24 volleyball courts.

It also has an oval-shaped 200-meter hydraulic track that meets NCAA standards and can be raised or lowered for banked corners. There is space for 5,000 spectators and warm-up lanes under the bleachers.