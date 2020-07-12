Virgin Mary statue at Boston church scorched

BOSTON (AP) — Boston police are investigating vandalism to a statue of the Virgin Mary outside a Roman Catholic church in the city.

Officers reponded to St. Peter's parish in the city's Dorchester neighborhood at about 10 p.m. Saturday, according to a post Sunday on the department's website.

Fire investigators at the scene told police that someone had set fire to plastic flowers, which were in the hands of the statue, causing the face and upper body of the statue to be burned and marred with scorch marks.

No arrests were announced. Police are asking members of the public with information about the vandalism to come forward.