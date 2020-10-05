Vigil held for young homicide victim in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Family and friends of a 14-year-old homicide victim gathered on Milwaukee's north side Sunday evening to mourn her death.

Relatives of Nequesia Terrell say they hope no other family has to go through what they're feeling over the loss of the young teen.

Terrell was riding in the back seat of a car with friends when she was fatally shot Saturday about 2 a.m.

Those who knew the girl held each other close, wiped away tears and turned to the sky as they released balloons in her honor, WITI-TV reported.

“I hope nobody, which it’s gonna come, have to go through what my family’s been through the last few days. I don’t want nobody to feel the pain that we feel,” said Wanda Terrell, the girl's grandmother.

Family members called for peace during a violent year in Milwaukee.

“Only us can make a change, nobody else. If we want to see change in our life, we gotta start, so let’s start today. Let’s not kill each other,” said Wanda Terrell.

But to have peace, family members say they need justice.

“If it was your child, if it was your son, if it was your daughter, you would want somebody to speak up,” said George Ramsey, family pastor.

Milwaukee police are still looking for the shooter.