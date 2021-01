3 1 of 3 Contributed photo Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Contributed photo Show More Show Less 3 of 3





Darien TV79 has launched an online survey asking town residents to find out what they watch, and would like to watch on the town’s government television station.

Since 2007, Darien TV79 has offered live, taped-replay and on-demand access to all board, committee and RTM government meetings in town. In addition, it carries programs of community interest, including town-wide events like the Memorial Day Parade.