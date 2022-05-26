Vietnam vet who serves on Darien’s Board of Finance to lead Memorial Day Parade as grand marshal

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

DARIEN — Vietnam veteran John Wolcott, a member of the town Board of Finance who earned the Bronze Star during his Army service, will be the grand marshal of this year’s Memorial Day Parade in Darien.

Wolcott will ride at the head of the Memorial Day Parade, which will step off at 10 a.m. from Goodwives Shopping Center, march up the Post Road to Spring Grove Veterans Cemetery. There, the town will hold its traditional Commemoration Ceremony honoring those who lost their lives while serving in the Armed Forces.

He was born in Berkeley, Calif., in 1943, living in 23 houses in northern California, Peru and Trinidad before returning to California to earn his bachelor’s and advanced degrees from the Haas Graduate School of Business at the University of California at Berkeley.

In 1967, Wolcott entered the U.S. Army and was assigned to Fort Carson, Colo., where he served a year before shipping out to Vietnam. He served 366 days at Pleiku in Vietnam’s Central Highlands, achieved the rank of captain and was awarded the Bronze Star for heroic or meritorious achievement in a combat zone.

Wolcott then returned to California, where he worked as a certified public account for Price Waterhouse in San Francisco for six years. He was asked to temporarily relocate to New York City to work in Price Waterhouse’s national office, and he settled in Darien with his family.

But when asked to resume his career in San Francisco, Wolcott, his wife and two daughters chose to remain in Darien, “a decision they’ve never regretted,” according to information provided by the town’s Monuments and Ceremonies Commission.

Wolcott then joined a New York City boutique investment firm as senior vice president and chief financial officer for a decade before devoting the remainder of his career to private wealth management. He retired from that position after 25 years.

Locally, Wolcott has served on the Representative Town Meeting and as treasurer and on the boards of both the Middlesex Club and Country Club of Darien; he is a former president of the Darien Men’s Association.

He was elected to the town Board of Finance in 2021 on the Republican ticket.

The Wolcotts have two daughters and four grandchildren. Among his hobbies are travel, theater, museums, music, reading, duplicate bridge, trekking out to a rustic encampment on the banks of California’s Russian River each summer and supporting the San Francisco 49ers.

For more information regarding the parade, email the parade committee at: 06820mayparade@gmail.com.