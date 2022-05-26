Vietnam vet who serves on Darien’s Board of Finance to lead Memorial Day Parade as grand marshal

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
DARIEN — Vietnam veteran John Wolcott, a member of the town Board of Finance who earned the Bronze Star during his Army service, will be the grand marshal of this year’s Memorial Day Parade in Darien.
Wolcott will ride at the head of the Memorial Day Parade, which will step off at 10 a.m. from Goodwives Shopping Center, march up the Post Road to Spring Grove Veterans Cemetery. There, the town will hold its traditional Commemoration Ceremony honoring those who lost their lives while serving in the Armed Forces.