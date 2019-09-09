Video appears to show Tesla driver asleep in moving car

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man has posted a video on social media that appears to show the driver of a Tesla sleeping as the car speeds along a Boston-area highway.

Dakota Randall took the video Sunday on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Newton.

The driver's head droops down, while in the passenger seat, another person appears to be sleeping.

The video had more than 436,000 views as of Monday.

Randall says the car was traveling 55 to 60 mph and he honked a couple times to try and wake the driver.

He did not call police. State police say they are aware of the video.

Teslas have an autopilot function, but the company says drivers are still expected to remain attentive at all times.

A Tesla spokeswoman declined to comment on the video.