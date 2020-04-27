Video: Thud! Clank! Watch Darien High School percussion ensemble’s original, virtual performance

The Darien High School Percussion Ensemble performed "Thud Clank" for At Home Percussion Ensemble composed by percussion instructor and elementary band director Matt Curley.

The Darien High School Percussion students are: Harrison Bell, Jackson Bell, Timothy Bellingham, Kevin Bock, Gavin Connolly, Shea Dolce, Christopher Fallon, John Fallon, Dennis Glassmeyer, Jacob Grimm, Ryan Jones, Brian Kisken, Avery Lane, Cameron McGraw, Sebastian Mengwall, John Raskopf, John Sarsen and Nicholas Solis. The DHS Percussion Ensemble Director is Jon Grauer.

Darien Schools continue to be closed through at least May 20 and students have been working to share their achievements, like this, virtually. If you would like to yours or your students, email sshultz@darientimes.com.