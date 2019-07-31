Victorian-era train depot up for sale in Kennebunk

KENNEBUNK, Maine (AP) — A Victorian-era train depot that later housed a macramé bead shop, a bike business, and the headquarters of Tom's of Maine is up for sale in Kennebunk.

The Boston Globe reports the 4,125-square-foot, wood-frame building is listed at $939,000 and is currently the home of Dietz Associates Inc., a creative design and marketing firm.

Tim Dietz and his wife, Kathy, bought the depot in 2004 and restored the building, which opened in the 1870s for the Boston and Maine Railroad. It closed in the 1960s.

A variety of businesses have occupied the building, including Tom's of Maine, known for its natural toothpaste and personal care products.

Dietz said because he and his wife are in their mid-60s, "it's time to downsize."