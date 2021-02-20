Victims remembered as Frankfurt beats Bayern in Bundesliga CIARÁN FAHEY, AP Sports Writer Feb. 20, 2021 Updated: Feb. 20, 2021 4:04 p.m.
Frankfurt's Daichi Kamada, left, celebrates with team mates after he scores the opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern Munich in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.
Munich's Robert Lewandowski walks on the pitch during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern Munich in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.
Munich's Leroy Sane controls the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern Munich in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.
Frankfurt's Daichi Kamada scores the opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern Munich in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.
Frankfurt's players wear the pictures and names of the victims of the shooting in Hanau a year ago on their training jackets, prior to the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern Munich in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. A right-wing extremist shot dead nine people in Hanau on 19 Feb. 2020, before shooting himself.
Frankfurt's players wear the pictures and names of the victims of the shooting in Hanau a year ago on their training jackets, prior to the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern Munich in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. A right-wing extremist shot dead nine people in Hanau on 19 Feb. 2020, before shooting himself.
German national soccer team coach Joachim Loew sits in the stands prior to the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern Munich in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.
Frankfurt's Ragnar Ache, left, and Munich's Jerome Boateng, right, challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern Munich in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.
Goalkeeper Robin Zentner of Mainz fails to safe the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and SV Mainz 05 in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.
Kevin Stoeger, left, from Mainz celebrates after scoring his side second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and SV Mainz 05 in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.
Stuttgart's Tanguy Coulibaly, left, and Cologne's Elvis Rexhbe challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Cologne and VfB Stuttgart in Cologne, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.
Cologne's Emmanuel Dennis reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Cologne and VfB Stuttgart in Cologne, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.
Berlin's Grischa Proemel, left, scores against Freiburg's goalkeeper Florian Mueller, center, the opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SC Freiburg and 1. FC Union Berlin in Freiburg, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.
Philipp Mwene, center, of Mainz and Moenchengladbach's Lars Stindl, right, challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and SV Mainz 05 in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.
Referee Sascha Stegemann, right, shows Munich coach Hansi Flick, left, the yellow card during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern Munich in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.
Dortmund players celebrate at the end of the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Borussia Dortmund in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Dortmund won 4-0.
Dortmund's Erling Haaland celebrates with Jadon Sancho, left,at the end of the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Borussia Dortmund in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Haaland scored twice and Sancho once in Dortmund's 4-0 win.
Dortmund's Jude Bellingham celebrates at the end of the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Borussia Dortmund in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Dortmund won 4-0.
Dortmund's Jadon Sancho celebrates at the end of the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Borussia Dortmund in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Dortmund won 4-0.
BERLIN (AP) — After scoring the winning goal to help Eintracht Frankfurt beat Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich 2-1 on Saturday, Amin Younes’ first thought was for the victims of a racist attack.
The 27-year-old Younes ran straight to the sideline, where he held up a commemorative shirt bearing the name and portrait of Fatih Saraçoğlu, one of nine people with immigrant backgrounds killed in a rampage by a gunman in the nearby town of Hanau just over a year ago.