https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/Victim-still-in-critical-condition-after-15621603.php
Victim still in critical condition after road-rage shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say that a person remains in critical condition after being shot during a road rage incident.
The Fayetteville Observer reported Sunday that the incident occurred Friday in Fayetteville.
Fayetteville police say that they are searching for a suspect.
Police said he was driving a black Dodge Ram pickup. The man also had a long beard and appeared to be in his late 30’s or early 40’s.
