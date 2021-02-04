Victim, perpetrator, or both? ICC verdicts in Uganda case MIKE CORDER, Associated Press Feb. 4, 2021 Updated: Feb. 4, 2021 4:10 a.m.
1 of8 FILE- In this Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, file photo, Dominic Ongwen, a senior commander in the brutal Ugandan rebel group Lord's Resistance Army, whose fugitive leader Kony is one of the world's most-wanted war crimes suspects, enters the court room of the International Court in The Hague, Netherlands. Judges at the International Criminal Court are passing judgement Thursday Feb. 4, 2021, on Ongwen, who is charged with 70 crimes including murder, sexual slavery and using child soldiers. Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 FILE- In this Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, file photo, Dominic Ongwen, a senior commander in the brutal Ugandan rebel group Lord's Resistance Army, whose fugitive leader Kony is one of the world's most-wanted war crimes suspects, enters the court room of the International Court in The Hague, Netherlands. Judges at the International Criminal Court are passing judgement Thursday Feb. 4, 2021, on Ongwen, who is charged with 70 crimes including murder, sexual slavery and using child soldiers. Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 FILE- In this Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, file photo, Dominic Ongwen, a senior commander in the brutal Ugandan rebel group Lord's Resistance Army, whose fugitive leader Kony is one of the world's most-wanted war crimes suspects, enters the court room of the International Court in The Hague, Netherlands. Judges at the International Criminal Court are passing judgement Thursday Feb. 4, 2021, on Ongwen, who is charged with 70 crimes including murder, sexual slavery and using child soldiers. Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 FILE- In this Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, file photo, Dominic Ongwen, a senior commander in the brutal Ugandan rebel group Lord's Resistance Army, whose fugitive leader Kony is one of the world's most-wanted war crimes suspects, enters the court room of the International Court in The Hague, Netherlands. Judges at the International Criminal Court are passing judgement Thursday Feb. 4, 2021, on Ongwen, who is charged with 70 crimes including murder, sexual slavery and using child soldiers. Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 FILE- In this Tuesday, Thursday Jan. 21, 2016, file photo, Dominic Ongwen, a senior commander in the brutal Ugandan rebel group Lord's Resistance Army, whose fugitive leader Kony is one of the world's most-wanted war crimes suspects, is seated in the court room of the International Court in The Hague, Netherlands. Judges at the International Criminal Court are passing judgement Thursday Feb. 4, 2021, on Ongwen, who is charged with 70 crimes including murder, sexual slavery and using child soldiers. (Michael Kooren via AP, Pool, File) Michael Kooren/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Judges at the International Criminal Court are passing judgment Thursday on a senior commander in the brutal Ugandan rebel group Lord's Resistance Army who is charged with 70 crimes including murder, sexual slavery and using child soldiers.
The verdicts will decide whether Dominic Ongwen was a victim of atrocities, or a perpetrator. Or both.