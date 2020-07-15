Victim of Jet Ski accident in Butte County identified

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have identified the man who died in a Jet Ski accident in Butte County.

Joshua Weisz, 33, of Rapid City, died last Friday after falling off the personal watercraft in the Belle Fourche Reservoir, according to sheriff's officials.

A preliminary investigation found that Weisz and a woman were about 100 to 200 yards from the shore when they fell off the Jet Ski. The woman was able to grab onto the watercraft, but Weisz could not. Neither were wearing life vests.

Several people jumped in the water, brought Weisz to shore and began CPR. Paramedics arrived and took him to Spearfish Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks is investigating the accident.