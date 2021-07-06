Alaska governor to allow oil-wealth fund transfer to proceed

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy will allow to go through a $4 billion transfer of earnings from the state’s oil-wealth fund to the fund’s constitutionally protected principal that he had intended to veto, a spokesperson said Tuesday.

Corey Allen Young, a spokesperson for Dunleavy, told The Associated Press by email that the transfer would not “adversely affect” Dunleavy's proposal to restructure the oil-wealth fund and place a dividend formula in the constitution calling for a 50/50 split between what is drawn for dividends and government.