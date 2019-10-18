Veterinarians confirm 1st case of horse herpes in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food has confirmed the first case of horse herpes in the state.

Department officials say a Weber County horse tested positive sometime this week and has been quarantined.

Prior to the diagnosis, other horses on the farm of origin were isolated from the infected horse and are currently being monitored for signs of illness.

Department officials tell KUTV that it's unclear where the horse contracted Equine Herpesvirus-1, but it did compete at barrel racing events on Sept. 25, Oct. 2 and Oct. 5 at the Weber County Fairgrounds.

State veterinarians say any horses that attended those events are considered potentially exposed.

They say horses that develop a fever or show neurological signs should be isolated immediately, and owners should contact their veterinarian about treatment.

___

