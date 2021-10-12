Veteran with PTSD seeks leniency for anti-police pipe bombs

DENVER (AP) — At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, an Army veteran was arrested as he prepared to go to Colorado’s Capitol for an armed protest of the state's lockdown restrictions.
The FBI found four pipe bombs inside Bradley Bunn's house, devices he told agents he planned to use against any authorities who tried to raid his home and take his guns, according to court documents. He told a friend the bombs were powerful enough to turn a shielded breach team into “manageable sized parts," federal prosecutors said.