PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Portland's most senior firefighter has died in an apparent off-duty boating accident in Casco Bay, fire officials said Saturday.

Rescuers with the Portland Fired Department and U.S. Coast Guard were called to the area of Cushing Island at 12:40 p.m. Friday on a report of an unmanned vessel. They found firefighter Timothy Flynn in the water about 500 feet from his boat.