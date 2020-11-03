Vermonters voting for president, governor, lone US rep

As polls open on election day Tuesday, more than three-quarters of the number of Vermonters who voted in the 2016 presidential election have already cast their ballots for president, governor, the U.S. House representative and other statewide and local races.

Voters still have the option of going to the polls Tuesday.

The large number of early voters is due, in part, to a change in voting procedures designed to make it safer to cast ballots during the pandemic.

The first Vermont polling places open at 7 a.m. Tuesday. All polls in Vermont close at 7 p.m.

It's unclear how the wintry weather forecast for much of the state on Tuesday will affect the voting.

The race between Republican President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate, is helping to drive what is expected to be high voter turnout this year. In addition to the major party candidates, there are 19 other presidential candidates on the Vermont ballot.

The top of the electoral ticket in Vermont pits Republican incumbent Gov. Phil Scott against Democratic Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman.

Scott, 61, a former construction executive from Berlin, is a Republican in a heavily Democratic state and seen as popular with the public. He has been given high marks for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Zuckerman, 48, a Hinesburg farmer, campaigned on promises to do more to advance progressive causes, saying wealthy people should pay more in taxes and Vermont should do more to combat climate change.

For Vermont's lone U.S. House seat, seven-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Peter Welch is being challenged by Republican Miriam Berry, a registered nurse from Essex Junction who is making her first run for political office.

Voters are also casting ballots for the state’s other statewide elected offices, including lieutenant governor, attorney general, state treasurer, secretary of state and auditor of accounts.

In local and regional races being decided Tuesday, Vermonters will elect all 150 members of the state House of Representatives and 30 members of the state Senate.

Find AP’s full election coverage at APNews.com/Election2020.