Vermont town passes ordinance banning recreational marijuana

CLARENDON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont select board has passed an ordinance banning recreational marijuana sales.

The Clarendon Select Board voted unanimously on Sept. 9 to approve the ordinance that will take effect within 60 days of its passing.

The town's residents will have 44 days to circulate a petition to vote on it and must have 5% of the registered voters' signatures.

The ordinance would prohibit both the sale and dispensing of recreational marijuana, including edibles and solvents "within the established limits" of Clarendon. The only exception is medical marijuana provided by a licensed dispensary.

Select Board Chairman Mike Klopchin says the board began to discuss the ban last year after citizens expressed concerns at the Legislature considering laws that would allow the sale of marijuana for recreational use.