Vermont reports 8 new cases, no new deaths

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Health Department on Saturday reported eight new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19, bringing the state's total number of cases to more than 1,730 since the pandemic began.

The number of deaths remained at 58, a figure that has not changed since July 28. There were no reported cases of people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Saturday. One person was hospitalized and under investigation.

In total, nearly 1,600 people have recovered from the virus in Vermont, according to the health department.