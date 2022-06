BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Thirty sets of remains of War of 1812 veterans that were buried at different locations in Burlington are going to be reburied Saturday during a ceremony in Vermont’s largest city, officials say.

State and city officials are planning to attend a ceremony at Burlington’s Lakeview Cemetery to mark the reinternment of some of the estimated 500 soldiers who were believed to have been buried in Burlington between 1812 and 1815.