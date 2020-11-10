Vermont man pleads not guilty to home invasion charges

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man has pleaded not guilty to a variety of charges stemming from what police say was an armed home invasion in the town of Hartland.

Police allege that Colby Bowen, 29, of Windsor, is one of up to four people who may have been involved in the home invasion last week.

After his Monday court appearance, Bowen was released on conditions that he abide by a 24-hour curfew. A message was left for Bowen’s attorney Tuesday.

The Valley News reports Bowen turned himself in to the Springfield Police Department on Friday.

“This is a closer call than it otherwise would have been, Mr. Bowen, had you not turned yourself in,” said Elizabeth Mann, the Superior Court judge who presided over the arraignment.

Another suspect was arrested last week and is being held without bail.

One of the resident’ of the home told police four men kicked in her door. The victim told police Bowen hit her with the gun and then held her down. The suspects then took her purse, which contained $1,200.

Prosecutors have declined to say whether more suspects are being sought, but the investigation is continuing.