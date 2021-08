TROY, Vt. (AP) — A Troy man has died in a hit-and-run accident, police said.

Christopher Kinkade, 56, was hit by an eastbound vehicle early Friday morning on Route 105 in North Troy, the Caledonian Record reports. He was found by a passing motorist just before 5 a.m.

Based on surveillance video of passing traffic, police said the vehicle that struck Kinkade may have been a large pick-up truck with running lights on the cab.

Police are seeking help in identifying the driver.