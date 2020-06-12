Vermont governor supports Black Lives Matter street mural

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The city of Montpelier, Vermont, is considering painting Black Lives Matter on State Street amid protests nationwide sparked by the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck.

City councilors vote Friday on the proposal and a resolution to fly a Black Lives Matter flag at city hall, WCAX-TV reported.

Gov. Phil Scott said in a tweet that he supports the street mural.

“I think it will be a necessary reminder that we must make equity a priority and use this movement to drive real action that will benefit all of Vermont," he said.

Similar street murals have been painted near the White House in Washington and other cities.