Vermont extends pandemic hazard pay application deadline

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The state of Vermont is extending the deadline for employers of people who came in direct contact with the public during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The extension from Friday to next Wednesday by Michael Pieciak, Vermont’s Financial Regulation commissioner who has been overseeing the program, is to give employers more time to apply.

“That grant is a big deal,” state Sen. Chris Pearson said during a Thursday news conference in Burlington. “That is paying off your car, back rent, utilities, etc. That is really important and a small token of our ability to thank tens of thousands of employees.”

An estimated 5,000 workers are eligible for the program that provides $1,200 to part-time employees and $2,000 to full-time staff who make less than $25 an hour.

Mychamplainvalley.com reports the state has already provided $58 million to Vermont front line workers.

“We expect that will actually benefit about 2,000 or so Vermont employees,” state Sen. Tim Ashe said during the news conference. “However there remain a number of large multi-state companies who for reasons best explained by them have not stepped up to apply on behalf of their employees.”