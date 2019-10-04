Vermont enhancing safety in interstate construction zone

COLCHESTER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Agency of Transportation has added safety enhancements in an Interstate 89 work zone in Colchester that has been the site of two recent crashes at a northbound construction zone.

Transportation officials worked with the Vermont State Police to come up with the safety enhancements.

Among the improvements are additional streetlights to improve illumination and reduce glare from oncoming traffic, northbound traffic is restricted to a single lane during the overnight work hours and blinking lights.

The northbound interstate was closed for several hours Monday morning after a tractor-trailer truck collided with a lane divider.