Vermont candidates do not need to gather signatures to run

MONTPELIER Vt, (AP) — Vermont is making temporary changes to its election laws amid the outbreak of new coronavirus, Secretary of State Jim Condos said.

Candidates will no longer have to gather petition signatures for the state's primary elections in August and the general election in November, Condos said Monday in a written statement. But candidates will still have to file financial disclosure statements, he said.

“Eliminating the requirement for candidates to collect signatures for petitions is necessary in this time when we are sheltering at home, avoiding gatherings, and avoiding unnecessary contact with other people,” Elections Director Will Senning said.

