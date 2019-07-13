Vermont bear killed after invading tents seeking food

GLASTONBURY, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife says a game warden shot and killed a bear that was seeking food from people on the Appalachian Trail in the town of Glastonbury.

The department says the bear, which was put down Friday morning, had continued to approach people on the trail and ransack property, including two tents in an effort to find food.

The bear had taken backpacks, entered at least one occupied shelter and charged at least one hiker.

Game Warden Lt. Dennis Amsden says the bear had become accustomed to finding food among humans and it had lost its fear.

Vermont bear project leader Forrest Hammond says it's fortunate no people were hurt.

Officials urge campers and others to keep food away from bears.