Vermont awards more than $1 million to phosphorus projects

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Five Vermont groups are sharing more than $1 million to use phosphorus recovery technologies as the state works to reduce algae-causing phosphorus runoff into Lake Champlain and other waterways.

It’s part of the Vermont Phosphorus Innovation Challenge announced last year to generate creative solutions to the phosphorus pollution in Vermont.

Officials estimate that about 38% of the phosphorus load in the lake comes from agricultural land.

Gov. Phil Scott said Thursday that the state received 21 applicants for the funds.

The finalists include Agrilab Technologies of Enosburg Falls. The governor’s office says the group will use existing phosphorus recovery technologies, composting and drying equipment to create a series of sites for phosphorus processing in Franklin, Addison, Lamoille and Caledonia counties.