Vermont Tax Department: many tax filings due Wednesday

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Department of Taxes is reminding residents that the extended deadline for many tax filings is on Wednesday.

The state extended the deadlines because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Vermont filing deadline for personal income tax, corporate income tax and fiduciary income tax is Wednesday. The department also says all estimated income tax payments that were previously due between April 15 and July 15 are due on Wednesday.

In addition, the department is reminding Vermonters to file their Homestead Declaration property tax credit claim by Wednesday.

“We were pleased to provide the extension from April to July, but it is important to file these documents by July 15 to ensure your property tax bill is correct and to avoid late fees," Tax Commissioner Craig Bolio said in a written statement.