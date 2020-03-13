Vermont Legislature to shut down for a week

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Leaders of the Vermont Legislature decided Friday to suspend the current session through at least March 24 due to concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus that is sweeping the country.

The Statehouse will be deep cleaned during the break.

Meanwhile, Republican Gov. Phil Scott is scheduled to talk about the state's response to the virus later Friday.

The moves come as the state is coping with the outbreak of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

Two patients in Vermont have been diagnosed with the disease, although experts say it's likely more cases will become known in the coming days.

The latest patient, a Chittenden County man in his 70s, is in isolation at the University of Vermont Medical in Burlington.

