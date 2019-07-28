Venezuelan Cruz-Diez, pioneer in kinetic art, dies in Paris

FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2008, file photo, Venezuelan artist Carlos Cruz-Diez talks about his Physichromie no. 500 in New York. Cruz-Diez, a leading Latin American avant-garde artist praised for his work with color, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Paris surrounded by his family, according to his official website. He was 95. less FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2008, file photo, Venezuelan artist Carlos Cruz-Diez talks about his Physichromie no. 500 in New York. Cruz-Diez, a leading Latin American avant-garde artist praised for his work with ... more Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Venezuelan Cruz-Diez, pioneer in kinetic art, dies in Paris 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Carlos Cruz-Diez, a leading Venezuelan artist and a pioneering figure in the style known as kinetic art, has died in Paris at age 95.

Cruz-Diez's official website said Sunday the artist was surrounded by his family at the time of his death.

Cruz-Diez was praised for his work with color and his installations have been featured in major international art museums and public spaces.

He was born in Caracas on Aug. 17, 1923 and developed a reputation as one of Latin America's most prominent artists in the second half of the 20th century. He died on Saturday.