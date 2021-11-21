Venezuela votes in regional election under international eye

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s electoral system will be put to the test Sunday when millions of voters across the South American country are expected to decide thousands of races in highly scrutinized regional elections.
The contest will be observed by more than 130 international monitors, mostly from the European Union, satisfying a longstanding demand of the opponents of President Nicolás Maduro. It will mark the first time in four years the main opposition parties will participate in an election, a decision that came amid now-suspended negotiations between the ruling party and adversaries.