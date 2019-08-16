PHOTOS: Vehicle runs into the front of Tokeneke Road barber shop in Darien

Photos of the Tesla that drove into a Tokeneke barber shop Thursday evening. Photos of the Tesla that drove into a Tokeneke barber shop Thursday evening. Photo: Tom Velotti Photos Photo: Tom Velotti Photos Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close PHOTOS: Vehicle runs into the front of Tokeneke Road barber shop in Darien 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

A vehicle drove through the front of Vlas’s Barber Shop on Thursday evening after the driver hit the gas instead of the break at about 5:30 p.m.

The shop was boarded up Friday morning with a sign saying it would be closed until Aug. 20.

According to Darien Police, the operator of a 2019 Tesla sedan was pulling forwards into a parking space in front of 35 Tokeneke Road.

The driver accidentally pushed the gas pedal instead of the brake, causing her vehicle to move forwards across the sidewalk and make contact with the building. The vehicle caused damage to the front window of the barber shop.

No injuries were reported. The operator was issued an infraction for 14-250a: Vehicles Parking or Driving on Sidewalks.