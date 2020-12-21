Vegas-area casino company opens in-house employee clinics Dec. 21, 2020 Updated: Dec. 21, 2020 5:25 p.m.
1 of4 Molly Pruitt, left, a nurse practitioner, Dr. Mark Donnelly, center, and Dr. Tonya Cramer pose by a nurses station during the opening of a free health clinic for Station Casinos employees and their families at Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. The clinic is operated by Activate Healthcare. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP) STEVE MARCUS/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 Medical assistant Cheryl Telmo works at a nurses station during the opening of a free health clinic for Station Casinos employees and their families at Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. The clinic is operated by Activate Healthcare. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP) STEVE MARCUS/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 Bob Finch, chief operating officer for Station Casinos, speaks during the opening of a free health clinic for Station Casinos employees and their families at Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. A similar clinic opened at Sunset Station in Henderson, Nev. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP) STEVE MARCUS/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 Supplies for blood tests are shown in the lab of a new employee health clinic for Station Casinos employees and their families at the Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP) STEVE MARCUS/AP Show More Show Less
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A casino company in the Las Vegas area has opened in-house medical clinics at two suburban properties to provide routine medical care to employees, including testing for the coronavirus.
Station Casinos Chief Operating Officer Bob Finch told the Las Vegas Sun that the clinics can make it easier for employees and their families to see a doctor, while making the company attractive to new hires.