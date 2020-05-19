Vegas Strip casino owner waiving parking fees when reopening

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Casino giant MGM Resorts International isn't going to charge parking fees at its Las Vegas Strip resorts when they are allowed to reopen after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company said.

No reopening date has been set. But a spokesman for the owner of properties including Bellagio, MGM Grand, New York-New York and Mandalay Bay said in a statement Tuesday that free parking will be a way to welcome guests back.

MGM Resorts first implemented parking fees in January 2016 and most large casino owners followed, including Caesars Entertainment. Free parking had been a longtime practice in Las Vegas.

A Caesars spokesman declined on Tuesday to comment.

The Venetian, Palazzo, Tropicana, Circus Circus, Treasure Island, Planet Hollywood and Sahara/SLS were among exceptions, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported .

Wynn Resorts discontinued parking fees in April 2019.