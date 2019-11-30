Vegan options growing around Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Emily Hubert used to get some odd questions when people learned she was vegan.

"I had people ask me, 'Oh, you still eat chicken though, right?' They didn't have any concept of what vegan meant," she said.

Now Hubert finds that most people understand that a vegan diet means she eats nothing from an animal, including milk, cheese and eggs. And where once it was a struggle to find food she could eat at Lafayette restaurants, more and more places, from farm-to-table cafes to burger joints, have options for diners who don't eat animal products.

"It used to be a lot harder around here to find restaurants where I would want to eat something and my husband would want to eat something, because he's not vegan," she said. "Now that's way easier."

Hubert, 28, has played a part in making vegans more visible around Lafayette. She sells vegan and gluten-free cakes at markets as Treat Huggers Bake Shop. She helps manage the Acadiana Area Vegans Facebook group, which has nearly 600 members. And she runs the Cajun Vegan blog and Instagram account, highlighting the ways she "veganizes" local food.

"It's a common misconception that vegan has to be complicated, and it really doesn't have to be. It's stuff for the most part you already have," she said.

When Taylor Stokes, now 29, adopted a vegan diet, she was a college student without much money. So she would show up at the farmers market at the last minute and buy all the produce that was left.

"When I stopped eating meat, it was more about falling in love with vegetables and less about trying to avoid meat," Stokes said.

The most unloved vegetable at the market was kale. So Stokes bought it by the bundles and dehydrated the green leaves into crisp chips. She added some flavors, like cayenne and "Cajun cheddar," to satisfy her local palate. Then she started selling the chips at farmers markets.

"It's a hard sale," she said. "I always tell people, you won't hurt my feelings if you try it and don't like it."

People did try it, and many liked it. Now, Stokes makes her living from kale. Her Taylormade brand of kale chips were picked up by the Lafayette Whole Foods Market when it opened five years ago. Now they're sold at Whole Foods across Louisiana as well as other stores in Lafayette. Last month, she expanded into Houston, where all 11 Whole Foods carry her kale chips.

Lafayette currently has no dedicated vegetarian or vegan restaurant, although Karma Collective is a plant-based bakery filled with treats from apple tarts to French macarons in as many colors as a giant box of Crayons.

On her trips to Houston for work, Stokes has seen bright, modern vegetarian restaurants that she thinks would do well in Lafayette.

"Oftentimes I feel like vegan and vegetarian restaurants are so underfunded that the decor and the actual restaurant itself is kind of an afterthought," she said.

For restaurants with vegetarian and vegan dishes in Lafayette, Stokes recommends the Indian restaurant Masala Indian Kitchen, the salads at Taco Sisters, Pop's Poboys, Social, and Scratch Farm Kitchen.

Jamie Harson, who created Scratch Farm Kitchen on Garfield Street, with chef Kelsey Leger, knows she has many vegetarian and vegan customers. She can't help but note, however, that the restaurant began as a way to serve the Red Wattle pigs she was raising on her farm.

The guiding philosophy at Scratch Farm Kitchen, which opened this summer, is to connect diners to farmers. The menu changes daily depending on what the farmers bring to the restaurant's back door. Fresh produce is the foundation at Scratch Farm, so dishes without animal products are easy for them to make.

"I feel like we're so about food down here in Louisiana, but nothing is vegetables or it's completely overcooked," Harson said.

Even restaurants where meat is the main ingredient are seeing more demand for vegetarian and vegan items. Shawn Broaddus has had a vegetarian burger at Broaddus Burgers since it opened in 2014. He wanted to make sure no diners felt excluded.

This summer, he added the Impossible Burger, the wildly popular hamburger patty substitute that tastes remarkably like ground meat. Now, Broaddus is adding a new section to his menu that highlights all the vegetarian options.

If Kimba Azore's plans work out, Lafayette will soon have a full vegan restaurant. Azore, 37, has been running her Northside Vegan pop-up at markets and area events (see her Facebook page for the schedule). Her dishes, like the vegetarian burger, the barbecue jackfruit and the "shrimp" and grits, are named after Northside neighborhoods. And her neighbors have embraced the meatless cooking.

"They love it. I get people from everywhere. People come from Abbeville, they'll come from Crowley, even Baton Rouge," Azore said.

Now Azore is looking for a brick and mortar location, one where she can also have a community garden and a host farmers and vendors. She is certain that prospect can draw enough customers, even those who eat meat, to support a full vegan restaurant.

"I'm going to reel them in by giving them something that they know, and it tastes exactly the same because I use the same seasonings," she said.

