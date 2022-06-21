Vanderbilt names Berkeley structural biologist as new dean

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt University's School of Medicine Basic Sciences has tapped one of the world’s leading structural biologists as its new dean, the school announced on Tuesday.

John Kuriyan currently serves as distinguished professor of molecular and cell biology and professor of chemistry at the University of California, Berkeley. His research focuses on molecular switches in cells, which has revealed insights into the workings of some cancer drugs. Kuriyan is a co-founder of Nurix Therapeutics, a publicly traded biotech company that is developing therapies for late-stage cancers, according to a news release from Vanderbilt.