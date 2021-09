CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is urging residents who got the Pfizer vaccine to get their booster shot, citing the rising number of hospitalizations involving vaccinated people.

There were 16,223 active COVID-19 cases reported statewide on Friday with 1,008 people being treated in a hospital, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The number of fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized has increase to 20 percent, Justice said.