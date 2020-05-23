VIDEO: Watch Darien Girl Scouts read the Gettysburg Address for Memorial Day

Darien Girl Scouts usually read the Gettysburg Address at Darien's Memorial Day ceremony. This year, they did it virtually. Darien Girl Scouts usually read the Gettysburg Address at Darien's Memorial Day ceremony. This year, they did it virtually. Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close VIDEO: Watch Darien Girl Scouts read the Gettysburg Address for Memorial Day 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Traditionally the Girl Scouts of Darien have proudly read the Gettysburg Address from the grandstands at the Darien Memorial Day Parade.

Watch the video here.

The video was made in conjunction with DAF Media in their work on broadcasting the Memorial Day livestream. Darien’s Girl Scouts were very excited to participate, said Willow Buscemi, on behalf of the Scouts.

This year, in honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military, Darien Girl Scouts of all ages read the iconic 271 words via video, 29 local Girl Scouts in total. The Gettysburg Address was delivered by President Abraham Lincoln during the American Civil War at the dedication of the Soldier’s National Cemetery in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, on the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 19, 1863.

Happening only four and a half months after the Union armies defeated those of the Confederacy at the Battle of Gettysburg, it is one of the best-known speeches in American history.

While we would rather be in the parade appropriately honoring the sacrifices of our heroes, we hope our pandemic effort will still stir your soul with the same national passion.