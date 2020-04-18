VIDEO: Hindey students pay musical tribute to eLearning

Hindley students Maddie and Josh Rosenberry recorded a musical tribute to eLearning. Hindley students Maddie and Josh Rosenberry recorded a musical tribute to eLearning. Photo: Darien Public Schools Photo: Darien Public Schools Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close VIDEO: Hindey students pay musical tribute to eLearning 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Hindley Elementary School students Maddie and Josh Rosenberry did a musical tribute to eLearning.

Their Music teacher is Kathy Knapp.

Darien’s schools continue to use creative ways to continue their curriculum while the schools continue to be closed to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Gov. Ned Lamont has ordered the schools closed through May 20.

The Board of Ed will convene a special meeting on Tuesday morning to address how grading will the be handled his year.