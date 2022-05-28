Uvalde a mix of pride and anger as it grieves school attack ELLIOT SPAGAT, Associated Press May 28, 2022 Updated: May 28, 2022 6:45 p.m.
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Days after a local man burst into an elementary school and killed 19 children and two teachers before officers managed to kill him, the signs of grief, solidarity and local pride are everywhere in Uvalde.
Many are wearing maroon, the color for Uvalde's school district. And light blue ribbons adorn the giant oaks that shade the city's central square, where mourners come to lay flowers around a fountain and write messages on wooden crosses that bear the victims' names. In front of a day care center on one of the city's main streets, 21 wooden chairs sit empty.