Utah weighing whether to regulate baiting big game

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah wildlife officials are considering whether hunters should be allowed to use bait to lure big game like elk and deer.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that the state Division of Wildlife Resources is reviewing whether to regulate the practice of baiting.

It's become increasingly commonplace during the hunting season to see apples or other bait in the Utah wilderness.

Baiting has become especially popular among bowhunters in southern Utah.

Some hunters and guides say baiting takes away from the actual sport of stalking wild game. They also worry it could spread infectious diseases.

Other Western states restrict or prohibit baiting. But other states in the Midwest permit baiting big game.

