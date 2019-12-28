Utah to begin new requirement on use of off-highway vehicles

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah is about to start requiring nonresidents to get a new type of permit for using an off-highway vehicle in state parks or on public lands.

KSL-TV reports that the $30 permit good for 12 months is a result of Utah dropping its recognition of off-highway vehicle registrations from Nevada or any other state.

The new requirement takes effect Wednesday.

Utah State Parks officials said revenue from permit sales will support recreational areas.

Program coordinator Chris Haller said that fewer and fewer states have honored each other's permits and that only 13 had reciprocity with Utah at the beginning of 2019.

