Utah's Dinosaur National Monument to allow e-bikes on roads

JENSEN, Utah (AP) — Dinosaur National Monument is the latest National Park Service land in Utah permitting electronic bicycles.

KSL-TV in Salt Lake City reported Tuesday that e-bikes will have access to paved and unpaved roads inside on monument land.

Monument officials say traditional and electronic bikes cannot be on any trails.

Dinosaur National Monument joins four other national parks in Utah that are allowing e-bikes.

The new policy also takes effect in Arches and Canyonlands national parks and in Hovenweep and Natural Bridges national monuments.

The parks don't have charging stations, and generators aren't allowed in the sites' back country.

Dinosaur National Monument encompasses land in both Utah and Colorado.

